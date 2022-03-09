Pakistani girl thanks Indian embassy, PM Modi for evacuating her from Ukraine; watch video

A Pakistani girl thanked the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Modi for evacuating her from war-torn Ukraine following Russia's military offensive.

Asma Shafique was rescued by Indian authorities under 'Operat and is en route to Western Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country. She will be reunited with her family soon, ANI reported.

"I want to thank the Indian embassy of Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a difficult situation and I also want to thank the Prime Minister of India for supporting us. Hope we get home safely because of the Indian embassy," she was quoted by ANI.

This is not the first time India has evacuated nationals from other countries from Ukraine. Earlier, India evacuated nationals from Bangladesh, Nepal, Tunisia from Ukraine.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rescuing its nine nationals from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’.

India has brought back over 17,100 of its nationals from Ukraine so far. Two civilian flights from Suceava in Romania airlifted 410 Indian nationals to India on Tuesday, the civil aviation ministry said. India has been bringing back its nationals from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova after they crossed over to these countries from Ukraine through land border transit points. The first flight had returned with the stranded Indians on February 26 from Bucharest.

With inputs from PTI