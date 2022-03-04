0

Russia-Ukraine war: Indian student 'shot' in Kyiv, hospitalised, says report

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

Another Indian student coming from Kyiv was hit by bullet in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The student has been hospitalised. A few days ago, an Indian student had lost his life in the war.
"I received information today that a student coming from Kyiv got shot and was taken back midway. We're trying for maximum evacuation in minimum loss," says MoS Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) VK Singh, in Poland.
India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.
Also, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri is in Hungary, Jyotiraditya Scindia is in Romania, Kiren Rijiju is in Slovakia and V K Singh is in Poland to oversee Operation Ganga for safe return of Indian nationals to home.
