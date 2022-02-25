Russia-Ukraine war: India plans evacuation via land routes; check important helpline numbers here

The Centre and the Ministry of External Affairs are working round the clock for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine as Russia has launched a military operation. Thousands of Indian citizens have appealed to the Centre for help in this war situation.

The MEA has shared details of the four teams who are en route to borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania. India is looking at evacuating its nationals from Ukraine through land routes after Ukraine had closed its airspace for civilian aircraft following the Russian attack.

"To assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, MEA Teams from Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania are on their way to the adjoining land borders with Ukraine. Indian nationals in Ukraine near the border points can contact these teams," the MEA tweeted.

The government officials are focusing on legal procedures and paperwork required to evacuate Indian nationals to countries bordering Ukraine.

A team from the Indian embassy in Hungary has been sent to the border post of Zohanyi to provide assistance to facilitate the exit of Indians from Ukraine. Here are the details:

Mr S Ramji

WhatsApp: +36305199944

Mobile: +917395983990

Mr Ankur

Mobile and WhatsApp: +36308644597

Mr Mohit Nagpal

Mobile: +36302286566

WhatsApp: +918950493059

A team in Poland is on its way to the Krakowiec land border with Ukraine. Here is the detail:

Mr Pankaj Garg

Mobile: +48660460814/+48606700105

A team in Slovakia Republic is on its way to the Vysne Nemecke land border with Ukraine. Here are the details:

Mr Manoj Kumar

Mobile: +421908025212

Ms. Ivan Kozinha

Mobile: +421908458724

A team in Romania is on its way to the Suceava land border with Ukraine. Here are the details:

Mr Gaushul Ansari

Mobile: +40731347728

Mr Uddeshya Priyadarshi

Mobile: +40724382287

Ms Andrea Harionov

Mobile: +40763528454

Mr Marius Sima

Mobile: +40722220823

Indian nationals in Ukraine can reach out to the embassy in Kyiv on these numbers:

+38 0997300428

+38 0997300483

+38 0933980327

+38 0635917881

+38 0935046170