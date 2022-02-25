Russia-Ukraine war: India plans evacuation via land routes; check important numbers here

The Centre and the Ministry of External Affairs are working round the clock for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine as Russia has launched a military operation. Thousands of Indian citizens have appealed to the Centre for help in this war situation.
The MEA has shared details of the four teams who are en route to borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania. India is looking at evacuating its nationals from Ukraine through land routes after Ukraine had closed its airspace for civilian aircraft following the Russian attack.
"To assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, MEA Teams from Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania are on their way to the adjoining land borders with Ukraine. Indian nationals in Ukraine near the border points can contact these teams," the MEA tweeted.
The government officials are focusing on legal procedures and paperwork required to evacuate Indian nationals to countries bordering Ukraine.
Also read: Indian students in Ukraine take shelter in basement after Russian invasion, seek evacuation
A team from the Indian embassy in Hungary has been sent to the border post of Zohanyi to provide assistance to facilitate the exit of Indians from Ukraine. Here are the details:
Mr S Ramji
WhatsApp: +36305199944
Mobile: +917395983990
Mr Ankur
Mobile and WhatsApp: +36308644597
Mr Mohit Nagpal
Mobile: +36302286566
WhatsApp: +918950493059
A team in Poland is on its way to the Krakowiec land border with Ukraine. Here is the detail:
Mr Pankaj Garg
Mobile: +48660460814/+48606700105
A team in Slovakia Republic is on its way to the Vysne Nemecke land border with Ukraine. Here are the details:
Mr Manoj Kumar
Mobile: +421908025212
Ms. Ivan Kozinha
Mobile: +421908458724
A team in Romania is on its way to the Suceava land border with Ukraine. Here are the details:
Mr Gaushul Ansari
Mobile: +40731347728
Mr Uddeshya Priyadarshi
Mobile: +40724382287
Ms Andrea Harionov
Mobile: +40763528454
Mr Marius Sima
Mobile: +40722220823
Indian nationals in Ukraine can reach out to the embassy in Kyiv on these numbers:
+38 0997300428
+38 0997300483
+38 0933980327
+38 0635917881
+38 0935046170