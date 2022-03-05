Russia-Ukraine War: IAF evacuates over 2000 Indians from conflict zone

It's been 10 days since Russia started its military invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine, a popular hub for Indian medical students had thousands of students stuck in the conflict zone. The Indian government started Op Ganga to bring the stranded Indians back from the war zone.

Indian Air Force joined Op Ganga and sent its first C-17 transport aircraft to Romania on March 2. This aircraft returned to Hindan airbase near Delhi at 1 am on March 3 and brought 200 Indians back. Since then, Indian Air Force has been sending aircraft for the evacuation of Indians.

On Saturday morning, the C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF, which had taken off on Friday from the Hindan air base, landed back at Hindan.

"These flights evacuated 629 Indian nationals from Romania, Slovakia and Poland. These flights also carried 16.5 tonnes of relief load from India to these countries," Indian Defence spokesperson said in a statement.

It added that till date the IAF has flown 10 flights to bring back 2056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of Op Ganga.

Indian Air Force is scheduled to sent more aircrafts to Romania, Poland and Hungry for evacuation of stranded Indians.

Meanwhile, the government has also postponed Defence Expo 2022 which was scheduled to take place in Gujarat’ Gandhinagar from March 10 till March 14.