Russia-Ukraine war: Govt postpones defence expo due to logistics problems

The defence ministry announced on Friday that due to logistics problems being experienced by participants, the Defence Expo 2020, called DefExpo2022, was being postponed. It was proposed to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from March 10 to March 14.

Spokesperson of the defence ministry, A Bharat Bhushan Babu, in a tweet said

the new dates would be communicated in due course.

Sources told CNBC-TV18, Ukraine-Russia war and the resultant airspace restrictions may have led to reduced attendance. "So, the government believed the current atmosphere not conducive for the expo," the sources said.

A report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute shows Russia was India's largest arms supplier in 2011-15 and 2016-20. Russia's deliveries dropped by 53 per cent between the two periods and its share of total Indian arms imports fell from 70 percent to 49 percent. Still, a majority of India's military inventory is from Russia and the bulk of India's defence manufacturing comes from there.

India's former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview on March 3 that India needs to divert some defence trade away from Russia.

Garg said: "Don't think India can form a bilateral system with Russia in light of global sanctions. Suspect that there would be a hardening of sanctions, more measures at play. We need to think should we try to divert some of our oil, defence trade away from Russia."

On March 3, the defence ministry had said DefExpo2022 seminars would be held in the hybrid format, enabling speakers as well as the audience to participate in various seminars virtually at the 12th edition of the expo .

Around 70 countries were expected to participate in the mega defence event. This event this year is aimed at building upon the vision to achieve self-reliance in the defence sector and $5 billion defence exports target by 2024. The theme of the Defence Expo 2022 was ‘India - The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’.