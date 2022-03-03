Russia-Ukraine War: At Quad summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stresses on need to return to dialogue, diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today participated in a virtual summit of Quad leaders, along with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister's office, developments in Ukraine were discussed in the meeting, including its humanitarian implications. "The Prime Minister emphasised the need to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy," the release added.

The other three leaders agreed that what is happening to Ukraine should not be allowed to happen in the Indo-Pacific, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, as per a Reuters report.

"We've agreed that unilateral changes to the status quo with force like this should not be allowed in the Indo-Pacific region," Kishida said, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The four leaders reviewed the progress on Quad initiatives since the September 2021 Quad Summit. They agreed on accelerating cooperation, with an objective to achieve concrete outcomes by the summit in Japan later this year, the release said.

PM Modi underlined that the Quad must remain focused on its core objective of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. He called for concrete and practical forms of cooperation within the Quad, in areas like Humanitarian and Disaster Relief, debt sustainability, supply chains, clean energy, connectivity, and capacity-building, the statement added.

The leaders also discussed other topical issues, including developments in ASEAN, the Indian Ocean region and the Pacific Islands. "The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of adhering to the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," the release added.

The leaders agreed to stay in touch and to work towards an ambitious agenda for the forthcoming Leaders’ Summit in Japan.