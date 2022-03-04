Russia-Ukraine war: 48 flights have brought back 10,000 Indians from Ukraine, says govt

The ministry of external affairs said on Friday over 20,000 Indians have left the conflict zone in Ukraine since India first issued advisories after the Russia-Ukraine war started. The ministry said flights will continue till India manages to bring all its citizens back from Ukraine.

The ministry said that in the past 24 hours, 18 flights have landed in India with 4,000 Indians. In all, 48 flights have landed with over 10,000 Indians coming back. By Saturday rescue flight numbers would have risen to 64 flights, the ministry said.

The ministry gave details of 16 flights new flights that the government has mobilised to bring back Indians from Ukraine. Other planes are leaving one each from Bucharest, Bratislava (the new airport India is using from the Slovak Republic), and Warsaw, the government said. Four flights are being operated from Suceava in Romania, five flights from Budapest, among other places.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the external affairs ministry, said a special Twitter handle @opganga has been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine.

The government said it was talking to Ukraine to help people move out via trains but nothing has been finalised on that yet. It said two busloads of people has left Ukraine on Thursday. Three busloads left on Friday and were trying to reach the Moldovan border.

"Some of the buses that are ready are 50-60 kilometres away from where Indian citizens are, and it's not easy for citizens to walk to the buses amid a war," Bagchi said, on reports of Russian buses provided for safe passage of Indian citizens.

India has sent three trances of relief material, including medical items, to Ukraine through Indian Air Force C-17 aeroplane to Romania with 6 tonnes of relief material, Slovakia with 9 tonnes of relief material, and Poland with 8 tonnes of relief material. "Another will leave in some time," Bagchi said.

Bagchi said India doesn't want citizens to get caught up in any cross-firing. He said the government has spoken to both sides for a ceasefire to help evacuation of civilians.

He has said Indians who are still in Bucharest may get in touch with the Embassy on hotline number +40 725964976 for evacuation by flights leaving in the next two days.