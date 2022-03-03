3,726 Indians to return from war-torn Ukraine on 19 flights today, says Scindia

As many as 3,726 Indians will be brought back home from war-torn Ukraine under Under 'Operation Ganga' today. There will be eight flights from Bucharest, two from Suceava, one from Kosice, five from Budapest and three from Rzeszow, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"With all hands on deck and the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we will get 3,726 of our people back home today. Jai Hind!" Scindia tweeted.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive. Scindia said two flights of IndiGo will depart from Romanian city Suceava and one flight of SpiceJet will leave from Slovakian city Kosice on Thursday.

The IAF, Go First and Air India will operate five flights from Hungarian capital Budapest to India on Thursday, he said, adding IndiGo will operate two flights from Polish city Rzeszow to India the same day.

Also, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri is in Hungary, Jyotiraditya Scindia is in Romania, Kiren Rijiju is in Slovakia and V K Singh is in Poland to oversee Operation Ganga for safe return of Indian nationals to home.

With inputs from PTI