India looking at ways to evacuate citizens from Ukraine after air space closed

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
The sources said the Indian government's biggest priority is the safety of Indian nationals, including students. The Indian embassy will, however, continue to operate in Ukraine.

India is considering ways to evacuate Indian citizens from Ukraine after the air space is closed after a military operation was conducted by Russia. Commercial flights can no longer land or take off from Ukraine, sources told CNBC-TV18.
The sources said the Indian government's biggest priority is the safety of Indian nationals, including students. The Indian embassy will, however, continue to operate in Ukraine.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is returning from Paris following the escalation of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Kyiv and other parts of the country today.
An Air India plane took off for Ukraine on Thursday morning to bring back Indians from the eastern European nation, which is now facing a Russian offensive. However, as the Ukrainian authorities on Thursday morning closed the country's airspace for civil aircraft operations, the plane is returning to India.
The Air India flight AI 1947 started from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi at around 7.30 am for Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv. The plane is expected to arrive there in nearly six hours, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.
Meanwhile, a Ukraine International Airlines flight from Kyiv landed at the Delhi airport at around 7.45 am on Thursday. "There were 182 Indian nationals onboard the flight and the majority of them were students... A couple of more flights have been scheduled," Anju Wariah, Director at STIC Group, said.
With inputs from PTI
First Published:  IST
