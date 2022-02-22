India announces additional Air India flights from Ukraine; check details here

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday announced additional Air India flights from Ukraine to help those who wish to return to India.

In a statement, the MEA said, "In view of the continued high level of tensions and uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, additional flights are being organised." The announcement came soon after the Kremlin recognised the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

Here are the details of the Tata-operated Air India flights from Kyiv to Delhi:

PS1395 Kyiv - Delhi on Feb 25, timing 07:00-19:15

PS393 Kyiv - Delhi Feb 27, timing 19:35-07:50+1

PS1395 Kyiv - Delhi Feb 27, timing 07:00-19:15

PS393 Kyiv - Delhi March 06, timing 19:35-07:50+1

Seats on these flights can be booked through Air India booking offices, website, call centre, and authorised travel agents. The MEA said airlines other than Air India -- like Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways, and others -- will also continue to operate flights from Ukraine to India.

Prior to this, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had removed restrictions on the number of flights and seats between India-Ukraine to help Indians return from Ukraine. On February 18, Air India had, in a tweet, said, "Air India will operate three flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) India on 22nd, 24th & 26th February 2022. Booking open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents."

#FlyAI : Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) India on 22nd, 24th & 26th FEB 2022



Booking open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents.@IndiainUkraine — Air India (@airindiain) February 18, 2022