Russia-Ukraine conflict: Indian Air Force brings back 798 Indians from Poland, Romania and Hungry

The Indian government's Operation Ganga, a mission to evacuate and bring back Indians, mostly students, stranded amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict, continues. Indian Air Force (IAF), that joined the operation on Wednesday, has brought back 798 Indians from Hungry, Poland and Romania so far, said Ministry of Defence today.

A week ago, Russia started its heavy military operation against Ukraine . Ukraine being a popular hub for Indian medical students makes this already tense situation more challenging for the Indian government.

The Modi government on February 27 announced 'Operation Ganga' to rescue stranded students and other Indians from the conflict zone. IAF also joined the operation later.

Defence ministry spokesperson in a statement on Wednesday said, "The IAF joined Operation Ganga today morning when it dispatched a heavy lift C-17 transport aircraft to Romania to bring back our citizens." The aircraft left for Romania at 4 AM on Wednesday. This was the first aircraft to join the rescue operations.

The aircraft returned to Hindan airbase near Delhi, from Bucharest, on Thursday around 1 AM carrying 200 passengers, mostly students.

At 8.15 AM on Thursday, the fourth IAF C-17 aircraft from Bucharest, landed at Hindan airbase. This craft carried 180 passengers, mostly students.

Defence ministry spokesperson in a statement on Thursday said, "Till now, the Indian Air Force has brought back total 798 Indians from Hungry, Poland and Romania."

"Today, the IAF is operating three more flights to various locations in the neighborhood of Ukraine towards the effort," the spokesperson added.

The IAF C-17 heavy lift transport aircraft was used to evacuate Indian citizens from Afghanistan and it was also used to transport oxygen cylinders during the COVID-19 pandemic.