Rudrapur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Rudrapur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Rudrapur is an assembly constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Rudrapur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Rudrapur was won by Rajkumar Thukral of the BJP. He defeated INC's Tilak Raj Behar.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Raj Kumar Thukral.In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajkumar Thukral garnered 68754 votes, securing 58.89 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 24771 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 21.22 percent.

The total number of voters in the Rudrapur constituency stands at 192593 with 101847 male voters and 90740 female voters.