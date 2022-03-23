Rubber penis in family planning kit triggers controversy in rural Maharashtra

A rubber penis in special kits used by local health workers to sensitise people about family planning has triggered controversy in Maharashtra. ASHA (accredited social health activists) workers in Maharashtra, who are responsible for door-to-door counselling on family planning, used pamphlets and booklets with pictorial presentations to educate people about sterilisation, sex, birth control and fertilisation.

However, the Public Health Department has revamped the family planning kit and for the first time introduced two tools for practical representation -- a mould of phallus and a replica of the uterus. A penis model is used to demonstrate how to put on a condom.

A few ASHA workers felt embarrassed while others said they had no problems using the model to explain concepts if needed, the BBC reported. They had used these models earlier as well to demonstrate aspects of family planning, they said.

“As soon as we take out the mould, the family members, especially the men, take offence because of stigmatisation. They claim that we are shameless and corrupting their wives,” an ASHA from Nashik told Indian Express.

Interestingly, while the rubber penis has sparked controversy, the uterus replica in the kit has not triggered villagers.

According to Dr Archana Patil, Director of Maharashtra's Public Health Department, 25,000 kits with the two new moulds have been distributed among health workers and rural health centres across the state. The department received negative feedback from only one district, Buldhana, Dr Patil told BBC Marathi.

"If health workers feel awkward about speaking openly about these issues, how will work get done?" she asked.

Some members of the BJP demanded the kits be withdrawn as the rubber models would embarrass the female health workers.

BJP state legislator Chitra Kishor Wagh said the government was promoting "sexual indulgence" through such models, while Akash Bhundkar, a BJP lawmaker from Buldhana, sought an apology from the government to the health workers.

Sexologist Dr Sagar Mundada told BBC Marathi that using these models was important as the literacy rates were very low in rural areas.