As on March 1, non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices were hiked by Rs 25 and according to Indian Oil Corporation, a non-subsidised LPG cylinder (14.2kg) would cost Rs 819 in Delhi with effect from today.

Indian Oil, the country's largest fuel retailer, supplies LPG cylinders under the brand Indane. The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders are revised on a monthly basis. If any modifications are brought, they are changed on the first day of each month. On account of local taxes, cooking gas rates vary in different parts of the country.

LPG prices were increased thrice in February 2021 even as petrol and diesel have reached all-time highs in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata. Oil marketing companies hiked fuel rates across all metros amid a rise in global crude oil prices.

In India, the price of LPG cylinders -- both cooking and commercial -- are determined by the state-run oil marketing companies. According to the prevailing rules, the government provides subsidies on a total of 12 (14.2 kg) cylinders per year to each household. On the basis of the market rate, customers have to pay extra to purchase additional LPG cylinders as per their requirement. The quantity of the subsidy offered by the government on the annual quota of 12 refills fluctuates from month to month. The subsidy on LPG is influenced mainly by factors such as crude oil as well as foreign exchange rates.

The central government has been criticised heavily for not taking any step towards controlling soaring fuel prices. However, the government expects prices to come under control by April.