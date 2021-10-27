RPSC RAS 2021: Mobile internet, bulk SMS, social media services suspended for 4 hours

Mobile internet, bulk SMS, social media services have been suspended in Jaipur for four hours in the wake of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) exam. The RPSC RAS preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

While the services have been suspended from 9 am to 1 pm in Jaipur, in many districts the suspension was from 8 am.

"2G/3G/4G mobile internet, internet services, bulk SMS/MMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media services via Internet Service providers (except voice calls, broadband internet) will be suspended from 9 am-1 pm today in Jaipur Police Commissionerate area," an order signed by the divisional commissioner said.

These services were suspended from 8 am to 1 pm in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli and Sawai Madhopur districts.

The order said action will be taken against those who found violating the order.

The Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Exam - 2021 is conducted to fill up 988 posts.