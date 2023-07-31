RPF constable opens fire inside Jaipur Express Train, 4 dead

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly opened fire inside a moving Jaipur Express Train after it crossed Palghar Station, Western Railways said on Monday.

Four, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector of police, died after a firing incident was reported inside the Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express train, Western Railways said early Monday. The incident reportedly happened near the Palghar railway station in Maharashtra. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) said the accused, RPF constable Chetan Singh, was arrested in connection with the incident.

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly opened fire inside a moving Jaipur Express Train, which was on the way to Mumbai from Jaipur, after it crossed Palghar Station around 6 am, Western Railways was quoted by new agency ANI reported.

CPRO Western Railway said a preliminary investigation revealed that the RPF official opened fire using his official weapon. He added that the reason behind the firing is not clear yet and that officials are investigating it.

"He shot one RPF ASI (identified as Tika Ram Meena) and three other passengers and jumped out of the train near Dahisar Station," the Western Railways said. After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogie and shot dead three passengers, an official told PTI.

The accused then tried to escape from the train between Mira Road and Dahisar, but was later nabbed by the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and his weapon was also seized, he said.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Neeraj Verma told news agency ANI, "At around 6 am, we got to know that an RPF constable, who was on escorting duty opened fire...Four people have been shot dead...Our railway officer reached the spot. The families have been contacted. Ex-gratia will be given."

"The accused is in the custody of the Mira Road railway police," the official said. Meanwhile, the bodies were taken out of the train at Borivali railway station.

