CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsRPF constable opens fire inside Jaipur Express Train, 4 dead

RPF constable opens fire inside Jaipur Express Train, 4 dead

RPF constable opens fire inside Jaipur Express Train, 4 dead
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 31, 2023 10:08:40 AM IST (Updated)

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly opened fire inside a moving Jaipur Express Train after it crossed Palghar Station, Western Railways said on Monday.

Four, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector of police, died after a firing incident was reported inside the Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express train, Western Railways said early Monday. The incident reportedly happened near the Palghar railway station in Maharashtra. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) said the accused, RPF constable Chetan Singh, was arrested in connection with the incident.

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly opened fire inside a moving Jaipur Express Train, which was on the way to Mumbai from Jaipur, after it crossed Palghar Station around 6 am, Western Railways was quoted by new agency ANI reported.
CPRO Western Railway said a preliminary investigation revealed that the RPF official opened fire using his official weapon. He added that the reason behind the firing is not clear yet and that officials are investigating it.
"He shot one RPF ASI (identified as Tika Ram Meena) and three other passengers and jumped out of the train near Dahisar Station," the Western Railways said. After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogie and shot dead three passengers, an official told PTI.
The accused then tried to escape from the train between Mira Road and Dahisar, but was later nabbed by the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and his weapon was also seized, he said.
Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Neeraj Verma told news agency ANI, "At around 6 am, we got to know that an RPF constable, who was on escorting duty opened fire...Four people have been shot dead...Our railway officer reached the spot. The families have been contacted. Ex-gratia will be given."
"The accused is in the custody of the Mira Road railway police," the official said. Meanwhile, the bodies were taken out of the train at Borivali railway station.
(With input from agencies)
First Published: Jul 31, 2023 8:48 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

jaipurRailway Protection Force (RPF)

Recommended Articles

View All
Healthy India | Refractive surgeries — unlocking the potential of advanced technologies

Healthy India | Refractive surgeries — unlocking the potential of advanced technologies

Jul 31, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Legal Digest | Forwarded derogatory message is as heinous as the original message

Legal Digest | Forwarded derogatory message is as heinous as the original message

Jul 31, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Coach-Soch | Twitter rebranding — here's the answer whether an ‘X’ factor or a fixation that prompted the change

Coach-Soch | Twitter rebranding — here's the answer whether an ‘X’ factor or a fixation that prompted the change

Jul 29, 2023 IST5 Min Read

World Hepatitis Day-2023 | Understanding this liver disease — types, causes, symptoms and management

World Hepatitis Day-2023 | Understanding this liver disease — types, causes, symptoms and management

Jul 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X