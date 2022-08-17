Rohingya refugees in Delhi will be relocated to EWS flats, says Hardeep Singh Puri

By CNBCTV18.com

The Delhi Police is instructed to provide security to these premises. Along with this, the National Capital's Social Welfare department had also been ordered to ensure basic facilities.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Thursday that over 1,100 Rohingyas would be moved to EWS flats in Delhi's Bakkarwala area.

India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/E5ShkHOxqE — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 17, 2022

The former IFS officer also announced that the Rohingya refugees would be provided with the unique ID of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

ANI had earlier reported that a high-level meeting chaired by Delhi's Chief Secretary was held in the last week of July in this regard, with senior officials from the Delhi government and police in attendance.

Officials in the meeting emphasised the fact that around Rs 7 lakh was spent on the rent for Rohingya refugees' tents in the Madanpur Khadar area since they moved there after the fire incident in the camps they lived in earlier.

ANI further reported that these buildings would be handed over to FRRO (Foreign Regional Registration Offices), which will felicitate the relocation of Rohingya into these flats.