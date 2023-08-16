ED challenges anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra, claims non-compliance with bail conditions

Robert Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a property in London at an estimated cost of 1.9 million pounds (over Rs 17 crore). Vadra’s lawyer had rejected the allegations saying his client cooperated in the investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday challenged the anticipatory bail granted to Robert Vadra in a money laundering case. The central agency has claimed non-compliance with bail conditions.

The ED’s counsel said he will file an additional affidavit showing breach of bail conditions. Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain granted the ED two weeks to file the additional affidavit.

The high court was hearing the ED's plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Vadra by a trial court on April 1, 2019. The case is now listed in September.

The ED had earlier told the high court it wanted to interrogate Vadra in custody, alleging the money chain in the case was directly linked to him.

Vadra is the son-in-law of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

