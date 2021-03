The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has launched Aadhaar-authentication based contactless services. The ministry notified on Wednesday that the new method would allow people to use a large number of services without visiting RTO at a time when social distancing is a must to counter the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In order to provide convenient and hassle-free services to the citizen, the Ministry shall make all the required arrangements for wide publicity through media and individual notices to make citizens aware of the requirements of Aadhaar for availing contactless services through implementing agencies,” stated the notification.