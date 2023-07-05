CNBC TV18
Vande Bharat trains with low occupancy might have cheaper tickets: Report

Jul 6, 2023

Indian Railways officials are considering reducing the ticket prices of Vande Bharat trains on shorter routes with low occapancy levels in order to attract more passengers, a Hindustan Times report stated.

Indian Railways is looking at lowering the fares of a few Vande Bharat Express trains running on short distance-routes ( from three to five hours) with low occupancy in a bid to attract more passengers and tourists, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The report stated that officials from the railways are considering the move for the trains, which are currently not running at full capacity.


The fares for the Vande Bharat Express depend on the route of the train and class of travel.

