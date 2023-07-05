Vande Bharat trains with low occupancy might have cheaper tickets: Report

Indian Railways officials are considering reducing the ticket prices of Vande Bharat trains on shorter routes with low occapancy levels in order to attract more passengers, a Hindustan Times report stated.

The report stated that officials from the railways are considering the move for the trains, which are currently not running at full capacity.