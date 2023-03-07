Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal ties the knot; SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son in attendance

Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO Rooms tied the knot with Geetansha Sood at the Taj Palace. The wedding saw the presence of industry stalwarts such as SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and many other VIPs.

Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, on Tuesday, tied the knot with Geetansha Sood at the Taj Palace. The 30-year-old billionaire also hosted a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Delhi post the wedding.

The wedding saw the presence of industry stalwarts such as SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son. Son reached India at 11 am to attend the wedding ceremony. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also was present at the wedding.

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel also attended the wedding. Patel shared pictures on Twitter congratulating the couple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and other VIPs were also expected to attend the reception.

Agarwal's entrepreneurial journey began when he was just 17 years old. Born and raised in a small town in Odisha, India, he had a passion for technology and programming. He dropped out of college to pursue his dreams of creating a startup, and he began developing an online travel aggregator platform that would eventually become OYO Rooms.

Agarwal has been recognised for his contributions to the business world with several awards and honours. In 2018, he was named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the Consumer Technology category, and he was also named the Economic Times Entrepreneur of the Year. In addition to his entrepreneurial pursuits, Agarwal is also a philanthropist who has been actively involved in supporting various social causes.