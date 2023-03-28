Rising India Summit: 300 road accident victims owe their lives to Pankaj Tarai

Pankaj Tarai established Devdutt Organisation in Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha in 2015 to rescue accident victims. Since then, 38-year-old Pankaj and his team of 25 volunteers have rescued 400 road accident victims and today around 300 people are alive because of the hard work of Pankaj and his team.

Pankaj contributes 25 percent of his monthly income to his project. He has also created a WhatsApp group of volunteers, fire personnel and police to coordinate better and offer rapid relief.

Pankaj or his team do not accept money from the victims or their families. He has saved hundreds of lives in the last 16 years. He has also been creating awareness among the citizens to help the accident victims.

