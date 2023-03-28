English
homeindia NewsRising India Summit: 300 road accident victims owe their lives to Pankaj Tarai
india | Mar 28, 2023 8:15 PM IST

Rising India Summit: 300 road accident victims owe their lives to Pankaj Tarai

By CNBCTV18.com  Mar 28, 2023 8:18 PM IST (Updated)
Rising India Summit: The 38-year-old from Odisha has helped hundreds of road accident victims in the last 16 years and has become an inspiration for all, especially his dedicated team. Tarai contributes 25 percent of his monthly income to this selfless project.

Pankaj Tarai established Devdutt Organisation in Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha in 2015 to rescue accident victims. Since then, 38-year-old Pankaj and his team of 25 volunteers have rescued 400 road accident victims and today around 300 people are alive because of the hard work of Pankaj and his team.

Pankaj contributes 25 percent of his monthly income to his project. He has also created a WhatsApp group of volunteers, fire personnel and police to coordinate better and offer rapid relief.


ALSO READ | Rising India, Real Heroes: Meet Kandoni Soren - The ‘Warrior of the Jungle’

Pankaj or his team do not accept money from the victims or their families. He has saved hundreds of lives in the last 16 years. He has also been creating awareness among the citizens to help the accident victims.

News18 Rising India recognises such real heroes on March 29 and 30. Rising India celebrates the common people and their uncommon achievements that brought about a positive change in our country.

ALSO READ | Real Hero Sunita Jhingran's thumri is in tune with Hussaini Brahmin tradition
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Mar 28, 2023 8:15 PM IST
X