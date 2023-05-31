English
Rising India, Real Heroes: Untold stories of unsung heroes from all corners of India

May 31, 2023

Unsung heroes can be found in every corner of India, and it’s time we told their stories. From an Assamese rickshaw puller building schools for underprivileged kids, to a farmer growing crops on Ladakh’s hillsides, to a doctor building artificial limbs for injured animals, and more, these heroes are quietly and determinedly transforming the country around us.

The Rickshaw Puller Who Built Nine Schools
Ahmed Ali, a rickshaw puller from Assam, has established schools for underprivileged children in his area. Ali’s dedication to educating underprivileged children is truly inspiring. Born and raised in Madhurband village in Assam, Ali moved to Karimganj district in search of work. As a rickshaw puller, he was himself unable to pursue his education due to financial constraints. This made him empathetic towards children who were in the same situation. He decided to set up schools in his area to provide free education. Ali has established nine schools so far. In an episode of Mann Ki Baat in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended Ali’s selfless work and dedication.
A home for sparrows
Inderpal Singh Batra has turned his home into a sanctuary for over 250,000 sparrows. In the Prime Minister’s electoral district of Varanasi, Batra has been on a campaign to save the sparrow population from decline due to rapid urbanisation. In the early 2000s, he decided to take action by purchasing a clay pot, drilling a hole in it, and filling it with twigs to make a nest for the birds. What started with just a few sparrows has now grown to over 2,500, with more than 100 nests in Batra’s home. His efforts have turned his home into a sanctuary for these birds, and he hopes to inspire others to do the same. Batra’s initiative is a reminder of the importance of protecting our environment and the role each individual can play in preserving nature. Prime Minister Modi was all praise for Batra’s efforts during his Mann Ki Baat address in March 2021.
