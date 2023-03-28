Rising India, Real Heroes: This Ladakh farmer grows 2 varieties of crops at 14,000 feet altitude

Despite the harsh climate and difficult terrain, a farmer in Ladakh managed to grow more than 20 varieties of crops at an altitude of 14,000 feet. Urgain Phuntsog used traditional knowledge to grow everything from broccoli to strawberries. His exceptional work also caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who mentioned him in his Mann Ki Baat radio programme.

Urgain Phuntsog is a resident of the Gya village of Ladakh and dreamt of leaving his village to bag a government job. Phuntsog lost his father when he was just 12 and would work with his mother in the fields.

The farmer utilised Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and made use of traditional methods to successfully grow various crops. He availed of the benefits given under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and made his farms organic. Phuntsog also encouraged locals to follow traditional organic farming techniques.

The crops cultivated by Urgain Phuntsog include watermelons, four varieties of radishes, strawberries, kidney beans, cauliflower, broccoli, and cabbage. He also grows wheat and barley and sells the produce in parts of Ladakh. Phuntsog also produces his own seeds for the vegetables and saves on the cultivation cost.

News18 Rising India recognises real heroes such as Urgain Phuntsog on March 29 and 30. Rising India celebrates the common people and their uncommon achievements that brought about a positive change in our country.