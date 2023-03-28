Rising India, Real Heroes: Meet 'Veerji' of Delhi, free medical aid providers to workers 

Rising India is honouring Trilokchan Singh, the founder of “Veerji Ka Dera,’ an organisation that provides free medical assistance to daily wage workers and migrant labourers. The organisation was started in 1989 as a langar service for the underprivileged.

Currently, his sons Kamaljeet Singh and Brigadier Premjit Singh Panesar are running it.

It is said that Trilochan Singh got the moniker of ‘Veerji’ as he would often help clean the local gurudwara and do everything possible to assist the needy.

Inspired by their father, Kamaljeet Singh and Brigadier Premjit Singh Panesar have been running a bandage seva service for the past three decades. They also provide ambulance and first aid services. About 350-400 patients are checked by medical professionals daily. If required, the patients are admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital (DDU) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The organisation’s volunteers start their work at 7 am and continue throughout the day. Their main agenda is to ensure that they are able to provide assistance to every person in Delhi’s Walled City area.

Veerji Ka Dera continues to provide langar service. The organisation also runs a 65-bed hospital in the national capital.

News18 Rising India will recognise such real heroes on March 29 and 30. Rising India celebrates the common people and their uncommon achievements that brought about a positive change in our country.