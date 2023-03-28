Rising India, Real Heroes: Meet Tapesh Mathur who used his savings for animals to find their feet 

A veterinarian from Rajasthan, Dr Tapesh Mathur realised the need for prosthetics for cows that had undergone amputations due to vehicle accidents and designed the ‘Krishna limbs’, which is India’s first prosthetic limb for animals.

‘Krishna limb’ was named after the first cow that received an artificial limb from him.

Tapesh does the whole work from designing to the production of the prosthetic limbs at his home workshop in Mansarovar area in Jaipur.

Tapesh has provided around 160 prosthetics across the country to date and mostly free of charge. His work has not just helped the cows but camels, horses and a few other animals.

Each artificial limb costs around Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000 and this is taken care of by Pen Media Foundation, which is co-founded and funded by Tapesh and his wife, Shipra Mathur.

Dr Mathur is also a key mentor and part of the Save Birds campaign during Kite festivals. He has operated a record number of 80 critical cows at Jaipur Nagar Nigam Gaushala.

