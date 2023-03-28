homeindia NewsRising India, Real Heroes: Meet Surjeet Singh who developed ridge paddy cultivation technique 
Rising India, Real Heroes: Meet Surjeet Singh who developed ridge paddy cultivation technique 

In 2001, Surjeet stopped burning the stubble in his fields. He also stopped the use of toxic fertilisers and started organic farming. When he started doing organic farming it also resulted in high yields and less investment in farming

Surjeet Singh, a farmer from Fatehpur Sahib in Punjab, has been widely appreciated for reducing water usage and increasing productivity by developing a ridge paddy cultivation technique.

Surjeet was also honoured with the Krishi Karman award by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020. The award has been instituted by the government to encourage the production of food grains among farmers. This award was started in 2010-11. An amount of Rs 2 lakh is given to the selected farmers under this award.
In 2001, Surjeet stopped burning the stubble in his fields. He also stopped the use of toxic fertilisers and started organic farming. Apart from this, in 2006, he started watering the entire land with sprinklers, which resulted in water conservation.
Also Read: Rising India, Real Heroes: Meet Babita Rajput who solved water crisis in this Bundelkhand village
The Central government offers a 55 percent subsidy on sprinklers to encourage farmers to use them.
When he started doing organic farming it also resulted in high yields and less investment in farming as he claims land becomes more fertile once the stubble is mixed into it while reducing the overall cost of farming.
News18 Rising India recognises such real heroes on March 29 and 30. Rising India celebrates the common people and their uncommon achievements that brought about a positive change in our country.
Also Read: Rising India, Real Heroes: Meet Gulab Yadav of the ‘Village of YouTubers’
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
