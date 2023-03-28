Rising India, Real Heroes: Meet Kandoni Soren - The ‘Warrior of the Jungle’

Kandoni Soren, a home guard with the Jamshedpur Police, has become an example of environmental protection in the Moosabani block of East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. Kandoni has a team of 40 women, who support her in this initiative. The team is always on alert to counter the illegal felling of trees.

Kandoni and her team are also undertaking major initiatives to grow more trees.

She has started the work of guarding the 250 acres of forest in Jharkhand.

Kandoni along with her team keep vigil for safety in the forest. They go to the forest with their traditional weapons and look out all the time so that no one tries to cut the trees.

Since 2010, this campaign to protect trees and save forests is going on. Kandoni and her all-women army leave no stone unturned to protect the forest.