Rising India, Real Heroes: For the 1,000 YouTubers in the Tulsi Village of Chhattisgarh (Population: 3,000), Sarpanch Gulab Yadav has been a force to 'content' with.

Tulsi village of Neora Tehsil under Raipur district of Chhattisgarh is no ordinary hamlet. The villagers here create content that entertains the nation and the world. The village, with a population of 3,000, has over 1,000 YouTubers creating content every day. The guiding force for these content creators is Sarpanch Gulab Yadav. The enthusiasm to create content has earned Tulsi the title of ‘Village of YouTubers.’

In a place where people had not even heard about the internet, it is a tough task to make content for YouTube. But, if a sarpanch like Gulab Yadav is there, then this task is not impossible either.

ALSO READ | How to become a YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content creator and earn money

Gulab Yadav told News18 Hindi, “Initially I could not understand why everyone in the village is making videos. Slowly everything started to make sense. Then we started arranging money, car and locations. We provided all possible help with body, mind and money. Today, every man in the village is making YouTube videos regardless of age.”

The village is making progress on the right path and due to the modern vision of Gulab Yadav, Tulsi village has won a National Award.

As content creation has now become a full-time profession in the world, the residents of Tulsi village have also found another source of income.

News18 Rising India recognises such real heroes on March 29 and 30. Rising India celebrates the common people and their uncommon achievements that brought about a positive change in our country.