Babita Rajput, a resident of Agrotha village in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, led a team of more than 100 women to address the water crisis in her village and nearby areas. To connect their dried-up pond to a neighbouring canal, the women worked with an NGO that promotes water conservation and dug through an entire mountain. This made it possible for rainwater to enter the pond immediately. Babita became an inspiration for the women who completed this enormous job under her guidance and support from the NGO.

Babita's initiative and determination to overcome the water crisis in her village had a big influence on how her village is handling the water problem. Her efforts have received widespread praise, and she continues to inspire others to work on resolving water-related problems in their neighbourhoods in the water-scarce Bundelkhand region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recognised Babita’s efforts during his Mann Ki Baat address.

Earlier, women from Agrotha village had to walk long distances to fetch water, but after this initiative by Babita to end the water shortage they don’t need to go to far-flung areas in the scorching heat for daily water household water needs.

News18 Rising India recognises such real heroes on March 29 and 30. Rising India celebrates the common people and their uncommon achievements that brought about a positive change in our country.