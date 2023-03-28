Rising India, Real Heroes: Meet Ahmed Ali, the rickshaw-puller who built 9 schools

Born and raised in Madhurband village in Karimganj district of Assam, Ahmed Ali, a rickshaw puller was deprived of education because of poverty but his dedication towards educating underprivileged children is truly inspiring.

Despite his poor financial condition and family condition, Ahmed Ali was empathetic towards the children who were in the same situation as him and could not afford education. He decided to set up schools in his area to provide free education to children from poor families.

ALSO READ |

Ali first established a primary school in 1978 by selling a plot of his ancestral land and collecting some small donations from the villagers. He has established nine schools so far in his area among which five are English medium middle schools, three are lower primary and one high school.

Ali has donated 32 bighas of his ancestral property for setting up schools.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Ali during the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode in 2018.

The 87-year-old rickshaw puller appreciates the support he has received from his villagers, media and government in his journey to establishing the schools.

News18 Rising India recognises such real heroes on March 29 and 30. Rising India celebrates the common people and their uncommon achievements that brought about a positive change in our country.