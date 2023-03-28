homeindia NewsRising India, Real Heroes: Inspiring story of Gujarat’s Modhera, India’s first solar powered village
Rising India, Real Heroes: Inspiring story of Gujarat’s Modhera, India’s first solar-powered village

Modhera village, which is home to the famous Sun Temple, now boasts of 1,300 rooftop solar systems and a ground-mounted solar power plant.

Modhera village in Gujarat’s Mehsana district has set an example by becoming India's first solar-powered village. The Central government has encouraged the adoption of solar energy even in far-flung areas. However, the government's efforts can prove to be inadequate without the active participation of people on the ground. But, the residents of the Modhera village actively participated in the quest to adopt clean energy. Modhera’s Premunshi Thakor led the struggle to turn the village into a modern one.

Modhera village, which is home to the famous Sun Temple, now boasts 1,300 rooftop solar systems and a ground-mounted solar power plant. This village gets round-the-clock solar energy through the Solar Power project integrated with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Sujanpura in Mehsana. It is worth noting that BESS is India’s first grid-connected system for renewable energy like solar and wind.
Rising India, Real Heroes: Meet Surjeet Singh who developed ridge paddy cultivation technique
By emerging as the first village in India to become a net renewable energy generator, Modhera has set an example for sustainable growth. Furthermore, the fact that the people of Modhera will save 60 percent to 100 percent on electricity bills with this project is truly remarkable.
Jatanben Thakor, Sarpanch of Modhera village, will be honoured at the Rising India Summit 2023.
News18 Rising India will recognise such real heroes on March 29 and 30. Rising India celebrates the common people and their uncommon achievements that brought about a positive change in our country.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
