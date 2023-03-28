Rising India, Real Heroes: Inspiring story of Gujarat’s Modhera, India’s first solar-powered village

Modhera village in Gujarat’s Mehsana district has set an example by becoming India's first solar-powered village. The Central government has encouraged the adoption of solar energy even in far-flung areas. However, the government's efforts can prove to be inadequate without the active participation of people on the ground. But, the residents of the Modhera village actively participated in the quest to adopt clean energy. Modhera’s Premunshi Thakor led the struggle to turn the village into a modern one.

Modhera village, which is home to the famous Sun Temple, now boasts 1,300 rooftop solar systems and a ground-mounted solar power plant. This village gets round-the-clock solar energy through the Solar Power project integrated with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Sujanpura in Mehsana. It is worth noting that BESS is India’s first grid-connected system for renewable energy like solar and wind.

By emerging as the first village in India to become a net renewable energy generator, Modhera has set an example for sustainable growth. Furthermore, the fact that the people of Modhera will save 60 percent to 100 percent on electricity bills with this project is truly remarkable.

Jatanben Thakor, Sarpanch of Modhera village, will be honoured at the Rising India Summit 2023.

