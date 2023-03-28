Rising India Summit | CV Raju, who revived traditional kid-safe Etikoppaka toys

C.V. Raju is well-known for reviving the traditional art of making Etikoppaka toys by adopting eco-friendly technologies. Etikoppaka toys are made with soft wood and natural colours. Raju was among 106 Padma Shri awardees announced by the Indian government for the year 2023.
Recommended ArticlesView All
After economic and political crisis, Pakistan hit by dissent in judiciary
Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry
Mar 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect
Mar 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India
Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
A resident of Etikoppaka village in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, Raju started a cooperative association of artisans called Padmavati Associates so that the natural dyes reach the right markets. With Raju’s efforts, the supply of herbal dyes improved, in turn easing the process for the artisans.
Made using natural dyes, Etikoppaka toys are well-rounded, making them safe for kids. Not only did Raju revive the traditional art form, he also provided work for artisans from his village. Raju helped other artisans in finding employment locally in the same village.
He strengthened the local tradition of making vegetable dyes and worked to develop new tools, techniques, and methods to increase the shelf life of these dyes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat radio programme, lauded the efforts of C.V. Raju for promoting the traditional toy industry.
News18 Rising India recognises such real heroes on March 29 and 30. Rising India celebrates the common people and their uncommon achievements that brought about a positive change in our country.