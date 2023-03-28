Rising India Summit | CV Raju, who revived traditional kid-safe Etikoppaka toys

C.V. Raju is well-known for reviving the traditional art of making Etikoppaka toys by adopting eco-friendly technologies. Etikoppaka toys are made with soft wood and natural colours. Raju was among 106 Padma Shri awardees announced by the Indian government for the year 2023.

A resident of Etikoppaka village in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, Raju started a cooperative association of artisans called Padmavati Associates so that the natural dyes reach the right markets. With Raju’s efforts, the supply of herbal dyes improved, in turn easing the process for the artisans.

ALSO READ | This Real Hero used cow dung to make eco-friendly plaster and bricks

Made using natural dyes, Etikoppaka toys are well-rounded, making them safe for kids. Not only did Raju revive the traditional art form, he also provided work for artisans from his village. Raju helped other artisans in finding employment locally in the same village.

He strengthened the local tradition of making vegetable dyes and worked to develop new tools, techniques, and methods to increase the shelf life of these dyes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat radio programme, lauded the efforts of C.V. Raju for promoting the traditional toy industry.