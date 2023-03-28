Rising India Curtain Raiser: Showcasing inspiring stories of real heroes

The News18 network will be hosting the Poonawalla Fincorp Rising India Summit on March 29 and 30. Rising India, which is the network's flagship summit, is known to bring the best voices across the spectrum in public sphere and has always trained the spotlight on India's growth story.
Recommended ArticlesView All
From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry
Mar 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect
Mar 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India
Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years
Mar 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
This year, the endeavour has been to pivot the biggest platform of the News18 network to celebrate, acknowledge and draw inspiration from the real heroes of Bharat - real people who toil selflessly for a better India, real people who put the country and humanity first.
Last three years have seen Bharat go through significant challenges - the pandemic hurt us, but together we also healed. We also stepped up and stepped out to help other nations in distress.
Also Read: Rising India, Real Heroes: Meet Babita Rajput who solved water crisis in this Bundelkhand village
In the last three years we have risen as a nation, we have realised the need to be 'atmanirbhar'. We made our own testing kits, PPEs, vaccines and oxygen plants. We realised that the collective force of 1.4 billion people can achieve anything.
So, the Poonawalla Fincorp Rising India - Real Heroes celebrates the growth engines of Bharat and the individuals who are the nuts and bolts of this growth story. In this curtain raiser episode take a look at stories of some of the most extraordinary common people along with their uncommon achievements that have helped bring about a positive change in our country.
Also Read: News18 Network’s ‘Rising India’ Summit to honour India’s Real Heroes: When and where to watch
Watch video for more.