Rising India Curtain Raiser: Showcasing inspiring stories of real heroes

The News18 network will be hosting the Poonawalla Fincorp Rising India Summit on March 29 and 30. Rising India, which is the network's flagship summit, is known to bring the best voices across the spectrum in public sphere and has always trained the spotlight on India's growth story.

This year, the endeavour has been to pivot the biggest platform of the News18 network to celebrate, acknowledge and draw inspiration from the real heroes of Bharat - real people who toil selflessly for a better India, real people who put the country and humanity first.

Last three years have seen Bharat go through significant challenges - the pandemic hurt us, but together we also healed. We also stepped up and stepped out to help other nations in distress.

In the last three years we have risen as a nation, we have realised the need to be 'atmanirbhar'. We made our own testing kits, PPEs, vaccines and oxygen plants. We realised that the collective force of 1.4 billion people can achieve anything.

So, the Poonawalla Fincorp Rising India - Real Heroes celebrates the growth engines of Bharat and the individuals who are the nuts and bolts of this growth story. In this curtain raiser episode take a look at stories of some of the most extraordinary common people along with their uncommon achievements that have helped bring about a positive change in our country.

Watch video for more.