Rising India: Celebrating India’s unsung heroes

Unsung heroes can be found in every corner of India, and it’s time we told their stories. From the toymaker of Ettikoppaka, Andhra Pradesh, to a musician who transcends religion, to India’s first solar-powered village, and more, these heroes are quietly and determinedly transforming the country around us.

The toymaker of Ettikoppaka

C.V. Raju has received a Padma Shri for helping preserve the art of making Etikoppaka toys using non-toxic paints. C.V. Raju, a grassroots innovator from Etikoppaka village, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has received the Padma Shri award for his efforts in preserving the traditional art of making Etikoppaka toys. Raju has explored various plant sources to create non-toxic paints and natural dyes for these wooden toys. This traditional method, which had defined the craft community of the Etikoppaka village, was slowly fading away. However, Raju’s efforts have helped revive the dying art and provide sustainable livelihoods for the artisans. The use of eco-friendly materials has also made these toys safe for children to play with. Raju’s dedication and innovative spirit have earned him national recognition, including mention in the Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat speech. His work is an inspiration to all those looking to preserve India’s rich cultural heritage.

Angel on the Road

Pankaj Tarai has helped hundreds of accident victims, becoming an inspiration for all. Pankaj Kumar Tarai founded Devadutt Sangathan in 2015 to rescue accident victims in Jagatsinghpur district. Since then, the 38-year-old and his team of 25 volunteers have rescued 400 accident victims, of whom 300 have survived. Pankaj spends 25% of his monthly income to help the injured and has also created a WhatsApp group of volunteers, police, and fire station personnel to coordinate aid efforts. The group doesn’t charge victims or their families for their work. They have saved hundreds of accident victims in the past 16 years.