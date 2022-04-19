Rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi bring restrictions back in NCR as well

The national capital recorded more than 500 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row as the positivity rate climbed to 7.7 percent over the past 24 hours. Delhi is witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, just weeks after removing fines for not wearing masks in public. Several districts in the National Capital Region (NCR) have started reintroducing various restrictions.

The governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have also imposed restrictions in several districts in the NCR and bordering regions.

Haryana has made masks mandatory in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar districts. Haryana health minister Anil Vij said that the decision was taken due to the sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in Gurugram, which borders Delhi. Gurugram reported 198 of the 234 COVID-19 cases reported in Haryana on Monday, while 21 cases were from Faridabad, which also borders Delhi.

“We are ready, our staff is ready, we have adequate number of beds, equipment and oxygen. But people need to be alert on their own. Residents must wear masks, use sanitisers and wash their hands regularly,” the minister replied in response to the question of the state’s readiness for another potential COVID-19 wave.

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government also made masks mandatory across several districts. The Yogi Adityanath-led government announced that masks will be compulsory in public areas in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Lucknow. Ghaziabad had reported 20 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday.

List of districts where restrictions have been reintroduced:

Gurugram

Faridabad

Sonipat

Jhajjar

Gautam Budh Nagar

Ghaziabad

Hapur

Meerut

Bulandshahr

Baghpat

Lucknow

Residents in Haryana will be fined Rs 500 for not wearing a mask in public in the above four districts, while Uttar Pradesh has not made any penalty amount clear.