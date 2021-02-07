India Rishiganga hydro project washed away by glacier burst in Uttarakhand but no danger of downstream flooding: NCMC Updated : February 07, 2021 08:15 PM IST The glacier burst led to a rise in water levels in the river Rishiganga, which washed away the Rishiganga small hydro project of 13.2 MW. The flash flood also affected the downstream hydro project of NTPC at Tapovan on the river Dhauli Ganga, which is a tributary of the river Alaknanda, the spokesperson said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply