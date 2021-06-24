Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • RIL AGM: Have provided 7.5 crore meals to needy since pandemic began

    RIL AGM: Have provided 7.5 crore meals to needy since pandemic began

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    The Reliance Foundation has so far provided more than 7.5 crore free meals to marginalised communities, daily-wage earners, and frontline workers across the country, Nita Ambani said at the company’s 44th virtual annual general meeting of shareholders.

    RIL AGM: Have provided 7.5 crore meals to needy since pandemic began
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Next Article

    Coronavirus News LIVE: Centre says over 1.89 cr unutilised doses available with states

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,563.00 59.85 3.98
    TCS3,376.00 114.60 3.51
    Tech Mahindra1,078.65 22.20 2.10
    JSW Steel677.65 12.15 1.83
    HCL Tech990.00 17.10 1.76
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,562.95 60.10 4.00
    TCS3,375.20 113.10 3.47
    Tech Mahindra1,078.20 21.95 2.08
    HCL Tech989.75 17.05 1.75
    Asian Paints3,037.05 48.55 1.62
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,563.00 59.85
    TCS3,376.00 114.60
    Tech Mahindra1,078.65 22.20
    JSW Steel677.65 12.15
    HCL Tech990.00 17.10
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,562.95 60.10
    TCS3,375.20 113.10
    Tech Mahindra1,078.20 21.95
    HCL Tech989.75 17.05
    Asian Paints3,037.05 48.55

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2025-0.0675-0.09
    Euro-Rupee88.54600.13400.15
    Pound-Rupee103.55000.05800.06
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66920.00010.01
    View More