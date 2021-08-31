RFID tags must for commercial vehicles entering Delhi from today; all you need to know 

Commercial vehicles will be fined and their licenses could be cancelled if they enter the national capital without RFID tags from August 31.

The move from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is not a new one. The SDMC had barred the entry of commercial vehicles without RFID tags earlier this year when vehicles were forced to return. However, turning vehicles back caused pile-ups and traffic jams at toll plazas.

"With effect from August 31, all commercial vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi on payment of the toll tax/environment compensation charge (ECC) through RFID system only.... those vehicles that enter Delhi without paying through the RFID mode shall be liable to face legal action including penalty/cancellation of permit,” read the notice by the SDMC.

What are RFID tags?

Radio-frequency identification or RFID tags are identification devices that use electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and tag the objects they are attached to. In essence, their function is much like that of a barcode, where RFID tags can be quickly scanned to provide information about the vehicle.

They are small devices, containing a microchip that stores the identification data and an antenna to transmit and receive the data from the RFID reader.

Why are RFID tags used?

RFID tags are being used so that the toll processing of vehicles is made automatic and faster. RFID devices allow drivers to pay their toll automatically without the hassle of stopping, taking out the cash and collecting the change or even swiping a card making the process faster and smoother.

What is the ECC paid by commercial vehicle?

The Environmental Compensation Charge (ECC) is a toll collected from commercial vehicles entering Delhi. The toll is collected as commercial vehicles create a large degree of pollution within the confines of the city, which contributes to the winter smog and poor air quality.

The charge expects to deter commercial vehicles from entering Delhi if the city is not their final destination. For those vehicles, whose final destination lies within Delhi, the collected ECC would be used by the SDMC.

The ECC was imposed under the orders of the Supreme Court and the Commission for Air Quality Management after a study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) found that 23 percent of commercial vehicles and 40-60 percent of heavy vehicles entering the city had a destination other than Delhi.

Where do I get RFID?

RFID tags can be acquired from 39 points of sale that have been set up around entry points near Delhi. The SDMC has also launched its app for recharging the RFID tags once they are installed. Tags are only issued at the point of sale since they require a physical installation.

Where are RFID tags mandatory?

All 124 of the entry points in Delhi which service commercial vehicles will require the vehicles to have the RFID tag set up along with sufficient funds for both the ECC and toll fees. Offenders will be fined and their vehicle permits can also be cancelled.

Apart from Delhi, RFID tags are mandatory in Uttar Pradesh. Other states are also working on their implementation, and Maharashtra is said to be in advanced testing stages for RFID tags.