Restrain WhatsApp from implementing new privacy policy, Centre urges HC

Updated : March 20, 2021 10:10 AM IST

The Centre Friday urged the Delhi High Court to restrain Facebook-owned WhatsApp from implementing its new privacy policy and terms of service which are to take effect from May 15.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh listed the matter for further hearing on April 20.
