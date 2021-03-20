Restrain WhatsApp from implementing new privacy policy, Centre urges HC Updated : March 20, 2021 10:10 AM IST The Centre Friday urged the Delhi High Court to restrain Facebook-owned WhatsApp from implementing its new privacy policy and terms of service which are to take effect from May 15. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh listed the matter for further hearing on April 20. Published : March 20, 2021 10:10 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply