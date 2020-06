After the lockdown in several parts of the country was relaxed, the ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the restaurant industry.

The SoPs state that restaurants will have to maintain adequate social distancing norms and restaurants can only operate at 50 percent seating capacity. It also states that large gatherings will continue to remain prohibited.

Despite the relaxations, the government has said that takeaways should be encouraged instead of dine-ins. Along with the generic safety measures, restaurants should promote contactless ordering and billing systems.

Only asymptomatic patrons and staff should be allowed inside restaurants, according to the advisory. Restaurants should ensure adequate crowd management and even social distancing if there are queues.

"Maintaining physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet, when queuing up for entry and inside the restaurant as far as feasible," said the advisory.

There should be separate entry and exit points for patrons, staff and supplies at restaurants. The advisory also states that disposable menu cards and paper napkins should be encouraged at restaurants.

Restaurants should ensure that air conditioning devices "should be in the range of 24-30 degrees, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70 percent." The advisory states that intake of fresh air and cross ventilation should be adequate.