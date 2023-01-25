This year, 29 service members from CBIC are receiving the Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates and Medals for “Specially Distinguished Record of Service”..
Officers and staff members from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) are going to be felicitated by the President on Republic Day. Every year members of the CBIC are considered for the Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates and medals for “Exceptionally Meritorious Service rendered at the Risk of Life” and for “Specially Distinguished Record of Service”.
This year, 29 service members from CBIC have been chosen for the special honour. The list of CBIC members who are going to receive the award was published by the government on January 25.
Here is the full list:
Ranjana Jha, Principal Chief Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax, Bengaluru Zone;
Vivek Prasad, Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax, Gautam Budh Nagar;
Prabhjeet Singh Gulati, Additional Director General, Directorate General of Vigilance (Headquarters), New Delhi;
Vinayak Chandra Gupta, Additional Director General, Directorate General of Systems and Data Management, New Delhi;
Dr N. Gandhi Kumar, Director (State Taxes), Revenue (Headquarters), Department of Revenue, New Delhi;
Kotraswamy Maregoudra, Additional Director (HRM-I), Directorate General of Human Resource Development, New Delhi;
Anand Yeshawant Gokhale, Joint Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax (Audit-I), Mumbai;
Ajay Kumar Beniwal, Assistant Director, Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management, New Delhi;
Biranchi Narayan Mishra, Assistant Commissioner (Postal Appraising Section), Import-II Commissionerate, Mumbai Zone-I;
Geetha Devanand, Chief Accounts Officer, National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes & Narcotics, Bangalore;
Fredrick Sarguru Doss, Superintendent, Central Goods and Services Tax, Coimbatore, Chennai Zone;
M Shanthi, Superintendent, Directorate General of Vigilance, South Zonal Unit, Chennai;
Nadiya Naim Shaikh, Superintendent, Central Goods and Services Tax, Belapur, Mumbai Zone;
Gaikwad Nitin Vinayakrao, Superintendent, Chief Commissioner’s Office, Central Goods and Services Tax, Pune Zone;
Prashant Arvind Rohanekar, Superintendent, Central Goods and Services Tax, Pune-I, Pune Zone;
Prakash Musaliyath, Superintendent, Customs Preventive Division, Calicut, Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Cochin, Thiruvananthapuram Zone;
Romeo Lawrence Albuquerque, Superintendent, National Customs Targeting Centre, Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management, Mumbai;
Murali, Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Chennai Zonal Unit;
Joffee Jose, Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Cochin Zonal Unit;
Govindan, Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence, Chennai Zonal Unit;
Ravinder Yadav, Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Delhi Zonal Unit;
Riwaj Dorjay, Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence, Guwahati Zonal Unit;
Sanjay Kumar, Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Delhi Zonal Unit;
Shailesh Vasavan Nair, Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Mumbai Zonal Unit;
Shriram K. Nelli, Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Bangalore Zonal Unit;
Siddhartha Chakrabarti, Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Kolkata Zonal Unit;
Suresh D P, Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Bangalore Zonal Unit;
Mahendran, Inspector, Office of the Principal Commissioner, CGST Coimbatore, Chennai Zone; and
Naveen Kumar, Lower Division Clerk, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (Headquarters), New Delhi.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
