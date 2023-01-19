For those unable to book tickets online, offline booths will also be set up at Pragati Maidan, Sena Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Shastri Bhawan and the Parliament House.

via an online invitation management portal: www.aamantran.mod.gov.in . India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26, 2023, which falls on Thursday. Spectators worldwide can expect a grand celebration, including the annual parade along the Kartavya Path. For the first time, all invitations to dignitaries and guests will be sent online, and the government is also selling 32,000 tickets to the general public

Sale of tickets, admit cards, invitation cards, and car parking labels will also be issued through the portal. A daily quota of tickets is released on the website at 9 am. The portal offers the option of two phone numbers to contact for any questions or troubleshooting. Prices range from Rs 20 to Rs 500 depending on the event and ticket type.

Metro services will be operational on the day, defence ministry officials said on Wednesday. Those with digital tickets for seats at the venue will be able to avail of free metro rides to the Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat stations near Raisina Hill on January 26.

Here's how you can grab your tickets for this year's Republic Day celebration:

Step 1:

Login into your mobile number-linked account or sign up at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in to buy tickets by registering your account if you don't already have one.

Users are asked to enter details such as their name, father/husband's name, date of birth, mobile number and permanent address. Enter OTP.

Step 2: Select the event you want to attend.

Choices include FDR - Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, Rehearsal - Beating the Retreat, Beating the Retreat - FDR and Beating the Retreat Ceremony.

The website will show you the types and number of tickets available today and their respective prices and enclosures.

Step 3: Enter details for each attendee and upload an ID proof.

A maximum of 10 tickets can be booked using one contact number/account.

All users must provide ID proof with their complete address, or their ticket(s) will get cancelled, the website says. ID types accepted are an Aadhaar card, driving license, passport or voter ID.

File types must be in a .png or .jpg format and less than 1 MB in size. PDFs are not accepted.

Step 4: Proceed to payment and complete your order.

All tickets will have a unique QR code that authorities will scan at the parade's venue.

For those unable to book tickets online, offline booths will also be set up at Pragati Maidan, Sena Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Shastri Bhawan and the Parliament House.

What's planned

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest this year, and a 120-member military contingent from his country will also participate in the ceremony. Celebrations will last from the birthday anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23 to the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30.

Fifty aircraft will take part in the celebrations, including four from the Army and the Navy's IL-38, which will be showcased for the first and perhaps the last time, a senior Indian Air Force official said.

Several new events are being organised, including but not limited to tribal dance performances, a horse show, martial arts and a military tattoo event. Celebrations will reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "janbhagidari" or people's participation.

The grand finale will showcase a performance by noted singer Kailash Kher. Entry to the event will be free, and tickets can be booked online.

At the Beating the Retreat ceremony on January 29 — the "biggest drone show in India" — 3,500 indigenous drones will light up the evening sky over the Raisina Hill, weaving myriad forms of national figures and events through synchronisation, officials said.

Also, for the first time, a 3D anamorphic projection will be organised during the Beating Retreat Ceremony on the facades of the North Block and the South Block.

On Republic Day on January 26, no passenger or cargo flights will be allowed to take off or land from 08:30 hours to 13:00 hours and from 15:00 hours to 18:00 hours.

With agency inputs.