Republic Day 2022 Live Updates: 73rd Republic Day parade to showcase India's military might; security stepped up amid drone attack threat

IST (Updated)
Republic Day 2022 Parade Speech Live Updates: The 73rd republic Day's parade will have 16 marching contingents, 17 military bands and 25 tableaux of various states, departments and armed forces. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Delhi and Mumbai amid looming drone attack threat

Republic Day 2022 Live Updates: 73rd Republic Day parade to showcase India's military might; security stepped up amid drone attack threat

  • Republic Day 2022 Live Updates: Security stepped up in Mumbai 

    On the occasion of Republic Day, a flag hoisting ceremony has been organised at Shivaji Park in Central Mumbai in the presence of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, other ministers and officers. Besides the local police, additional personnel have been deployed at the venue and across the city to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incident, police said.Personnel from SRPF (State Reserve Police Force), QRT (Quick Response Team), BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) and a dog squad have been also deployed at Shivaji Park, they added.

  • Republic Day 2022 Live Updates: Security tightened in Delhi amid looming drone attack threat

    The Delhi-National Capital Region has been put under a "very high-security" cover after police received inputs from Intelligence agencies about a possible drone attack

  • Republic Day 2022 Live Updates: All you need to know about this year's parade

    As the entire country waits eagerly for the all-inspiring parade that takes place as part of the 'Republic Day' celebrations, here is an overview of the highly anticipated event. Click here to take a look

  • Republic Day 2022 Live Updates: President Kovind applauds India’s unmatched resolve during COVID-19

    In his address to the nation on the eve of 73rd Republic Day, President Kovind noted that democracy, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity form the bedrock of India and stressed that the observance of Fundamental Duties mentioned in the Constitution creates the proper environment for the enjoyment of Fundamental Rights. Read More

  • Welcome to our special coverage as India celebrates 73rd Republic Day today. Stay tuned for all the updates

Republic Day Parade 2022 Live Updates:
This year's Republic Day parade will have 16 marching contingents, 17 military bands and 25 tableaux of various states, departments and armed forces, the Indian Army said in a statement on Saturday. The Army will be represented by a mounted column of cavalry, 14 mechanised columns, six marching contingents and a flypast by advanced light helicopters of its aviation wing at the Republic Day parade-2022 (RDP-2022), it said.
The officials said the parade would start at 10.30 AM instead of 10 AM to provide better visibility. They said the number of people that would be allowed to attend the Republic Day parade this year is to be curtailed by 70-80 percent to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the ongoing COVID-19 wave.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said the country has shown an unmatched resolve in the face of the extraordinary challenge to humankind posed by the coronavirus pandemic and that a strong and sensitive India is now emerging. In his address to the nation on the eve of 73rd Republic Day, President Kovind noted that democracy, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity form the bedrock of India and stressed that the observance of Fundamental Duties mentioned in the Constitution creates the proper environment for the enjoyment of Fundamental Rights.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Delhi amid looming drone attack threat.
Stay tuned for all the live updates
