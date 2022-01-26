Republic Day 2022 Live Updates: 73rd Republic Day parade to showcase India's military might; security stepped up amid drone attack threat

Republic Day Parade 2022 Live Updates:

This year's Republic Day parade will have 16 marching contingents, 17 military bands and 25 tableaux of various states, departments and armed forces, the Indian Army said in a statement on Saturday. The Army will be represented by a mounted column of cavalry, 14 mechanised columns, six marching contingents and a flypast by advanced light helicopters of its aviation wing at the Republic Day parade-2022 (RDP-2022), it said.

The officials said the parade would start at 10.30 AM instead of 10 AM to provide better visibility. They said the number of people that would be allowed to attend the Republic Day parade this year is to be curtailed by 70-80 percent to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the ongoing COVID-19 wave.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said the country has shown an unmatched resolve in the face of the extraordinary challenge to humankind posed by the coronavirus pandemic and that a strong and sensitive India is now emerging. In his address to the nation on the eve of 73rd Republic Day, President Kovind noted that democracy, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity form the bedrock of India and stressed that the observance of Fundamental Duties mentioned in the Constitution creates the proper environment for the enjoyment of Fundamental Rights.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Delhi amid looming drone attack threat.