The Republic Day parade will commence at 10.30 am. The Republic Day parade will commence at 10.30 am.

There will be 16 marching contingents that will take part in the parade. There will be 16 marching contingents that will take part in the parade.

A number of states, union territories along with ministries and departments will showcase their tableaus during the event. A number of states, union territories along with ministries and departments will showcase their tableaus during the event.

Adventures on motorcycles will be conducted by BSF and ITBP personnel. Adventures on motorcycles will be conducted by BSF and ITBP personnel.

75 aircraft will participate in the event. 75 aircraft will participate in the event.