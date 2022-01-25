Republic Day: 29 officers, staff of CBIC to get Presidential Awards for ‘Specially Distinguished Record of Service’

The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday announced 29 officers and staff of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) that have been selected for grant of Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates and Medals for “Specially Distinguished Record of Service”. The selected officers will be presented with the award on the occasion of Republic Day.

The officers have been selected on the basis of their exemplary and flawless performance in their respective fields of services over the years. The awardees selected this year include the officers working as Principal Additional Director General, Additional Director, Director, Assistant Commissioner, Superintendents/Senior Intelligence Officers, Intelligence Officers, Senior Translator, Administrator Officer and Head Havaldar, who have been consistently committed to the department in various fields over the years.

Every year CBIC officers and staff are considered for the Presidential Award on their achieving and maintaining excellence in the discharge of their duties.